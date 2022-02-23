Gavin Carmichael of Husum has been appointed to the Advisory Council of the Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of Southwest Washington (AAADSW), representing Klickitat County, according to a press release from the agency.
Carmichael was raised in the White Salmon area. He served 22 years in the Army, retiring as a Major in the Medical Service Corps. He then began a second career as a medical and psychiatric hospital CEO and Administrator. Carmichael currently serves on the Klickitat County Senior Advisory Board and understands best practices for improving infrastructure. He has led teams in building hospitals, nursing homes and clinics across the country.
The Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of Southwest Washington is a State-appointed public agency whose mission is to promote independence, choice, well-being, and dignity for persons aged 60 and older, adults with disabilities, and their families through a comprehensive, coordinated system of home and community-based services.
The agency’s advisory council is made up of six members from Clark County and three members from each of the other four counties it serves.
Carmichael said his goal in joining the council is “to improve quality and access to related services for residents of Klickitat County and Washington State.” Through public speaking and team development, he will work to build consensus among diverse groups including finance, healthcare administration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and hospital and nursing home administration.
“I understand building funding streams, the effective use of philanthropy, and building lasting teams dedicated to improving services to populations,” he said. “I believe there is great opportunity to improve the quality of lives of this rapidly increasing demographic.”
