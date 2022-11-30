Bridge of the Gods

The Port of Cascade Locks is in the process of securing funds to conduct a seismic strengthening project on the Bridge of the Gods. The bridge is approaching 100 years old and is need of foundation work.

 Noah Noteboom photo/file

Port of Cascade Locks lobbies for seismic upgrades for 96-year-old span

CASCADE LOCKS — As the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks approaches 100 years old in 2026, the Port of Cascade Locks is looking to conduct a seismic strengthening project.