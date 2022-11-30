Port of Cascade Locks lobbies for seismic upgrades for 96-year-old span
CASCADE LOCKS — As the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks approaches 100 years old in 2026, the Port of Cascade Locks is looking to conduct a seismic strengthening project.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 12:30 pm
CASCADE LOCKS — As the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks approaches 100 years old in 2026, the Port of Cascade Locks is looking to conduct a seismic strengthening project.
Former Oregon State Rep. Mark Johnson, now serving as the port’s government affairs manager, approached the Hood River County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 21 to present information on the project.
“Our local bridge hasn’t been talked about (as much as the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge), but it provides equally amount of critical services to the region,” said Johnson.
The project is slated to cost $12 million, and Johnson and the port have asked legislatures in Oregon and Washington for contributions of $6 million each. An informational packet provided to commissioners stated that “despite the Port of Cascade Locks’ investment in proactive maintenance, the Bridge of the Gods still is vulnerable to modern day hazards and requires resiliency updates that are beyond the port’s financial capacity without help from the state. Without additional funding, the increased frequency of weight restrictions bridge closures will impact the region’s economy.”
Since 2019, the port has used $600,000 of toll revenue on maintenance. The Bridge of the Gods is one of three vital bridges to the Gorge’s economy. According to the port, $35 million worth of good and services cross the bridge every year. It is also a connection on the 2,650 mile Pacific Crest Trail.
“The numbers of through hikers are just exploding. We had 5,500 of them last year. And they have to compete for space on that bridge with semis and Winnebagos,” added Johnson. “It is really time to make some targeted investments in structural improvements.”
In June, the port announced that tolls would be raised for the first time since 2016. Electronic Breezeby prices are the same, but most classes of vehicles crossing will be charged an $1 increase per trip. The increase comes in response to an “increased preservation need on the bridge due to the aging structure, needed future planning, and decreased revenues.”
Johnson asked the commission to write a letter of support for the project. He added they group already have letters from the Cities of Cascade Locks and Stevenson, and are working to receive one from the Skamania County.
