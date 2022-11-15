Planning on seeing family for Thanksgiving? Head to a free, three-day vaccine clinic Nov. 17-19 and get the updated COVID-19 booster and a flu shot to shore up your immune system before the festivities.
The clinic runs Thursday through Saturday, Nov.17-19, in The Dalles at 523 E. Third St., at the former Griffith Motors building, across from Sawyer’s and Grinders Coffee.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. No appointment, insurance, or ID is needed.
The clinic will have three COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and the newer Novavax vaccine. It will offer all doses, from primary doses (everyone ages 6 months and older is eligible) to the updated booster dose, which is available for everyone 5 and older. The updated booster can be given two months after your last dose.
This clinic will also have the regular flu shot available, but will not have the shot formulated for seniors. The JYNNEOS vaccine against monkeypox is also available.
The free clinic is provided by the Oregon Health Authority and North Central Public Health District.
For more information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, visit www.ncphd.org or find them on Facebook.
