THE DALLES — A midnight fire at The Dalles Marina burned multiple boathouses on the west (downstream) end of the marina Saturday night.
Two couples cut off from access to shore by dock were rescued by others at the marina, as were several boats.
“The residents at the marina were instrumental in saving the lives of two (2) couples who were trapped by the fire on the D finger of the marina” said Fire Chief Bob Palmer. “Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue does not possess watercraft and has to rely on community partners. Having citizens who were willing to put themselves in harms way to save lives is commendable.”
Two engine companies were on scene within seven (7) minutes of the initial 911 call and a third engine was on scene from Dallesport Murdock Fire District within [11 minutes].
Due to fuel and other fluids leaking from the boats that remain under water, as well as other general burned debris from the boat houses, a contracted environmental clean-up company was hired by the Port of The Dalles who owns the marina. The port and the environmental clean-up company were coordinating salvage operations of the sunken boats as well as removal of the of the boat houses and surrounding debris.
The estimated monetary loss is expected to be more than $2 million.
The cause of the fire could not be attributed to any definitive source of ignition. The area of origin has been determined to be located in the area of or between units D3 and D5 of the D-Finger. Due to the amount of destruction, it was not safe for investigators to climb aboard the minimal remains of either unit D3 or D5 to completely rule out any cause. There is no definitive evidence to conclude that the fire was started by fireworks or an electrical issue as rumored on social media regarding this fire.
No firefighters were injured in battling this blaze but there was at least one citizen who sustained minor burns while rescuing the trapped individuals and removing the boats that were in harm’s way. Palmer said.
The incident follows the trend of growing call-for-service volume within the Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue District, he said.
Commented