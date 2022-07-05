One Community Health kicks off medical outreach services during harvest
THE DALLES — For the past 36 years, One Community Health (OCH) has delivered medical and outreach services to growers and seasonal farmworkers during sweet cherry harvest. This year is no exception, with OCH staff hoping to reach more than 3,000 farmworkers.
“In 2022, we are offering more services than ever for growers and farmworkers,” said Gladys Rivera, director of preventative health at One Community Health. “Thanks to Protecting Oregon Farmworkers and Health Equity grant funding from the Oregon Health Authority, we’ve been able to grow our outreach team over the past two years. This means we’re able to offer services to more growers and farmworkers. I’m excited about the relationships we’ve built and continue to strengthen.”
New this year, farmworkers are able to access One Community Health’s Test-to-Treat Program, which includes free COVID testing, evaluation by a provider, and treatment with an antiviral medication like Paxlovid. Since the Test-to-Treat Program started in early June, OCH has provided antiviral treatment to farmworkers who experienced a significant reduction in symptoms and were able to return to work quickly.
Services offered this year include:
• Walk-in medical and behavioral health care for farmworkers at One Community Health in The Dalles, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3–6 p.m.
• Sliding scale discounts for medical, dental, and behavioral health care
• Emergency dental care available every day
• On-site health education at orchards and packinghouses led by Certified Community Health Workers on topics such as mental health care, oral health, diabetes prevention, COVID prevention and safety, and smoke and heat safety
• COVID support and prevention, including immunizations, testing, treatment, and free personal protective equipment (PPE) and at-home COVID tests
• Assistance with health insurance enrollment, including the new Healthier Oregon program that expands benefits to people regardless of immigration status
Since July 1, more people are eligible for health care through the Oregon Health Plan regardless of immigration status. Healthier Oregon, the expanded eligibility program, opens full Oregon Health Plan benefits to everyone who meets income and other criteria and are 19-25 years old or 55 years and older. One Community Health staff are ready to help farmworkers enroll in and access this new benefit.
Farmworkers interested in accessing services at One Community Health can call the clinic’s main line at 541-386-6380, visit www.onecommunityhealth.org/farmworkers, or speak with one of One Community Health’s outreach workers at events.
Growers who are interested in services for their workers can contact One Community Health’s outreach team at 541-512-7922 or outreach@onecommunityhealth.org. More information is available at www.onecommunityhealth.org/agemployers.
