WHITE SALMON —Skyline Health Medical Clinic is partnering with Skamania County Community Health to provide low-cost family planning services at the Hegewald Center in Stevenson. This confidential service is available to all ages and identities, those with or without insurance, and at any income level. This offering is made through a Title X Service Grant.
Family planning assists with achieving individuals’ desired number and spacing of children. Core services include (when appropriate):
• Discussion with clients about their reproductive life plan.
• A broad range of acceptable and effective family planning methods, and services for delaying or preventing pregnancy (this does not include abortion as a method of family planning).
• Pregnancy testing and counseling.
• Services centered on preconception health and achieving pregnancy, to include basic infertility services; sexually transmitted infection preventive education, screening and treatment; HIV testing and referral for treatment; and screening for substance use disorders and referral to help reduce adverse pregnancy-related outcomes and improve individuals’ reproductive health generally.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Skamania County Community Health to provide this valuable service,” said Erica Didier, M.D., Skyline Health Medical Clinic physician. “It is an opportunity to give our community access to equitable, affordable, client-centered, quality family planning.”
Appointments are available on Wednesdays and Thursdays by calling 509-427-3850. Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
