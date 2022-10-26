WHITE SALMON —Skyline Health Medical Clinic is partnering with Skamania County Community Health to provide low-cost family planning services at the Hegewald Center in Stevenson. This confidential service is available to all ages and identities, those with or without insurance, and at any income level. This offering is made through a Title X Service Grant.

Family planning assists with achieving individuals’ desired number and spacing of children. Core services include (when appropriate):