HOOD RIVER — Hundreds of local families participated in hands-on STEM activities at the 2023 Gorge STEM Fair on June 3. Families explored close to 30 booths hosted by local educational groups, businesses, and non-profit organizations.
This year, the fair chose a new location in Hood River at Horizon Christian School’s sports field to provide more space for booth hosts and families. The Gorge STEM Fair is an annual event hosted by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub. This year, sponsors included Columbia Gorge ESD, Columbia Gorge Community College, and East Cascade Works.
At the fair, families could learn about building a transmission tower, participate in an infrared thermal photography demo, learn about fingerprinting, watch a live drone demonstration, compete to build the tallest pipe cleaner structure, and explore how streams naturally flow.
Just some of the booth hosts included Hood River Watershed Group, Gorge Makerspace, Play and Learn at Home, Four Rivers Family Early Learning & Parenting Hub, Sierra-Olympic Technologies, Insitu, Inc., Bonneville Power Administration, Columbia Gorge Community College, Mid-Columbia Center Children’s Council, Inc., Hood River County Library District.
Save the (tentative) date of June 1, 2024, for next year’s STEM Fair.
