Hood River County School District brought its FAB Bus to the Gorge STEM Fair. 

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — Hundreds of local families participated in hands-on STEM activities at the 2023 Gorge STEM Fair on June 3. Families explored close to 30 booths hosted by local educational groups, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

This year, the fair chose a new location in Hood River at Horizon Christian School’s sports field to provide more space for booth hosts and families. The Gorge STEM Fair is an annual event hosted by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub. This year, sponsors included Columbia Gorge ESD, Columbia Gorge Community College, and East Cascade Works.

Those participating in the 2023 STEM Fair were Hood River Watershed Group.
This is the first year the Gorge STEM Fair was held at Horizon Christian.