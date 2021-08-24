Columbia Gorge CASA is seeking volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, volunteers.
CASAs are professionally trained and supported volunteers that are appointed by judges to speak up for a child and advocate for their unique needs in court, at school, and in other settings, said a press release. They also get to know the other adults in the child’s life including their parents, foster parents, caseworkers and counselors and work with them to ensure the best interests of the child come first.
“As children and youth prepare to start a new school year, the work of a CASA volunteer is essential,” said a press release. “Schools are anchors in our communities and children who have experienced abuse or neglect may be reentering schools after a significant period of isolation and remote learning, or entering a new school this year with higher levels of stress and uncertainty.”
Columbia Gorge CASA is committed to maintaining a pool of volunteers that reflect the diversity of local youth in foster care and is currently seeking male volunteers as well as individuals from the Native American or Latino communities.
Most importantly, all volunteers must have a passion for children and able to commit 10-15 hours per month until the child’s case closes.
Fall CASA training begins on Sept. 30 and will likely be a hybrid of online and in-person, but that may change due to current COVID precautions. Interested individuals should contact Mike (Michelle) Mayfield, training doordinator, at mmayfield@gorgecasa.org or call 541-386-3468.
For more information about CASA visit their website at www.gorgecasa.org or follow the Columbia Gorge CASA’s Facebook page.
