HOOD RIVER — Oregon Department of Education published its “At-A-Glance” district profiles for the 2021-2022 school year in mid-October, and Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn shared some of those results with the school board at its Oct. 26 meeting.

“The At-A-Glance provides a snapshot view of how our school district is performing by looking at various metrics: Attendance, third grade reading, eighth grade math, ninth grade on-track and on-time graduation,” he explained during his superintendent communication period. “You may notice that these indicators match many of the same indicators within our strategic plan.”