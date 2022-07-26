The North Wasco County School Board met for an in-person regular meeting at The Dalles Middle School commons on July 21.

In an annual action that must take place every year after July 1, directors made nominations for board chair and vice chair. In a nomination by Director Judy Richardson that was seconded by Director Dawn Rasmussen, Director Jose Aparicio accepted and was subsequently voted to continue his current position as school board chair. In a unanimous vote, Director David Jones was selected as vice chair, nominated by Director John Nelson, seconded by Director Brian Stephens.