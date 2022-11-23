We all have busy lives, and in a fast-paced world, gratitude often gets shoved aside in the rush to finish things. However, when we stop and take a minute, there are many things around us that we can be thankful for. Teaching ourselves and our children how to take a second to enjoy our surroundings allows us to focus and appreciate what is happening around us.

Dr. Scott Smith

Situations or things that have happened during the day that upset or frustrate jump to our thoughts first, which sometimes isn’t the best time to respond. When a negative situation impacts our minds quickly, we tend to react with frustration and negativity. However, there can be many wonderful things happening around us that don’t receive any acknowledgment. Learning to look for good things happening around us and waiting to respond during frustration helps create and sustain a positive and healthy mindset.