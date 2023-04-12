CGN Scott Smith

Scott Smith

Many parents are expressing concerns about their children’s education and schools are adjusting to a new normal after the pandemic. There is no question that classrooms have made a shift over the past few years and look different. There is also a knowledge gap that may or may not be closed depending on where you live. This leaves parents asking, “What do I need to do for my child to expand their learning?”

Often, the first things that we think of are reading, writing, and math. It is true that these are the backbone of our educational system. As a parent, to help your children, you absolutely must support and assist your children with those three. Yet there are other times you can impact their processing of information.