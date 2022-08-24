2022 Dufur Threshing Bee

A float led by two horses marches down Main Street in Dufur during the Threshing Bee tractor parade. 

 Alana Lackner photo

After four years as Vintage Dufur Days and two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dufur Threshing Bee made its official return Aug. 13.

Though the two events are very similar, there is one significant change: The Threshing Bee features horse-powered wheat harvest demonstrations, where Vintage Dufur Days showed harvesting of wheat with tractors and other equipment from the 1950s and earlier.

2022 Dufur Threshing Bee

Parade participant at the 2022 Dufur Threshing Bee.
2022 Dufur Threshing Bee

Scene from the Dufur Threshing Bee, back in 2022 after a two-year hiatus.