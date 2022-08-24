Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
After four years as Vintage Dufur Days and two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dufur Threshing Bee made its official return Aug. 13.
Though the two events are very similar, there is one significant change: The Threshing Bee features horse-powered wheat harvest demonstrations, where Vintage Dufur Days showed harvesting of wheat with tractors and other equipment from the 1950s and earlier.
Tractors still played a large role in this year’s Threshing Bee, with the vintage tractor pull and many tractors featured in the Main Street parade.
This year’s event also featured all the regular events and attractions that have been missing for two years due to the pandemic. Various historical locations were set up and available to walk through, including the blacksmith shop and the Endersby School. There were also artist and food booths on the festival grounds, as well as kids games and a petting zoo with farm animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.