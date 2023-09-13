THE DALLES — Response to the Aug. 2 article, “Time takes a toll: A closer look at The Dalles High School disrepair,” garnered several questions from the community regarding the school bond measure slated to appear on the Nov. 7 ballot. Columbia Gorge News reached out to district officials for further information. Below is part 2 of their responses.
Please note: District 21 is hosting an open house on Thursday, Sept. 14 at The Dalles High School from 4-7 p.m. to allow community members an opportunity to see the state of the school and grounds.
Columbia Gorge News: According to the 2024 budget document, a capital project fund was started in the 2023 fiscal year. Can you explain the purpose of the fund and why it was started this year? How are funds allocated to this account?
Stephanie Bowen, district communications director: The Capital Projects Fund was created with the purpose of intentionally earmarking some income for capital projects. Contributing funds include the construction excise tax dollars from the state, and fees received by the district for premise use. Prior to the establishment of this fund, these dollars would go directly toward the district’s General Use Fund. This is also where the district plans to allocate funds received from the next round of the Google Data Centers Community Service Fee, which we anticipate in 2025.
CGN: Does or will the district have a plan for the future maintenance of a new school?
SB: The district has a facilities maintenance plan that provides guidelines and maintenance schedules for our schools. This, in addition to the input of our Facilities Advisory Workgroup, and the oversight of both the director of facilities improvement and director of maintenance and operations.
CGN: Does the district intend on selling the surplus district owned property on Columbia View Heights?
SB: The district had a market value analysis done last year on several district properties. This includes the previously surplused portion of the district-owned acreage on Columbia Heights. We are currently working with the county to get this property on the market. Funds from the sale of this property would be added to the Capital Projects Fund to supplement project budgets in schools across the district.
A market value analysis was also conducted on the current District Office property, located on W. 10th St. The future of this property would be determined by the passage of the bond and whether or not this additional space is still needed.
We will continue to utilize the Chenowith Middle School site for various athletics. We are also actively collaborating with other community partners who may be able to utilize other portions of the facility and bring it back into use.
CGN: Can you address the benefits a new school would bring the entire community outside of students, staff and teachers?
SB: Strong schools create strong communities in so many different ways! Communities with good schools can impact home values, encourage people to stay (and invest in) the local area, and can supply the local economy with a larger pool of skilled professionals. Good schools can improve community pride, connections, and a sense of belonging. They also help shape the future workforce. Students can go on to be skilled workers and engaged citizens who contribute to the local economy and community in various ways. Not only that, but school facilities provide community organizations with gathering spaces for sporting activities and various events. Our facilities are continuously used for community purposes from youth sports to Emergency Red Cross Shelters.
CGN: Is there anything else the district would like to add, address or say to the community regarding this bond?
SB: We hear a lot about the "Google Fund" and wanted to take a moment to address what this looks like for our district.
The district currently has an enterprise zone agreement with the City of The Dalles and Wasco County relating to one of the Google data centers. The agreement provides $240,000 for 15 years for the district to use. The only restriction was the first five years were committed to beautification projects. The district began receiving funds in the 2017 fiscal year, making the district now on year 8 of the agreement. These funds are still used to address capital projects and/or the many building needs across the district. For example, this year, the district intends on replacing the fire alarm system at Chenowith Elementary. However, this project alone has been estimated to cost up to $500,000.
The district will receive another allocation from the next Google Data Center Community service fee, which we anticipate to begin in 2025. This was initially estimated at $400,000 a year; however, it is dependent on their construction of the project. This agreement will provide funding for the district’s newly formed Capital Projects Fund and be part of the continued long term strategic building planning process.
To put this into perspective, even if the district saved every dollar allocated from the Google funds and the term was not limited to the 15-year time frame on either agreement, it would take more than 218 years for the district to save up to meet the $140 million bond amount.
To read part one, click here.
Commented