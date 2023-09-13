TDHS

The back of The Dalles High School building. Built in 1941, the current D21 high school facility is 82 years old, with its last major renovation taking place in the mid 1970s, said District Communications Director Stephanie Bowen.

THE DALLES — Response to the Aug. 2 article, “Time takes a toll: A closer look at The Dalles High School disrepair,” garnered several questions from the community regarding the school bond measure slated to appear on the Nov. 7 ballot. Columbia Gorge News reached out to district officials for further information. Below is part 2 of their responses.

Please note: District 21 is hosting an open house on Thursday, Sept. 14 at The Dalles High School from 4-7 p.m. to allow community members an opportunity to see the state of the school and grounds.

Water-damaged ceiling tiles separate from the wall in a classroom at The Dalles High School.