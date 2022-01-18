The 2022 Distinguished Citizens Award Banquet has been moved to online due to low registration rates and the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce.
According to the release, registration numbers were at 25% of what they would be during a normal year. Additionally, North Central Public Health District Public Health Director Shellie Campbell supported the decision to move online, on the basis of rising Omicron numbers.
The banquet will include awards like Volunteer of the Year, Youth of the Year, Woman of the Year, First Responder of the Year and many more. The Mid-Columbia Health Foundation will also honor the philanthropist of the year.
The banquet will be recorded in advance, then streamed on YouTube at 6 p.m. on Jan 27. The stream will also be available on the Chamber’s social media, including Instagram and Facebook.
