Augustina Decker, a senior at Horizon Christian School, Hood River, has been named the female Oregon state winner of the Good Citizens scholarship, offered by the Oregon State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (OSSDAR). One boy and one girl in Oregon were chosen for this honor.
The entry requirements of this competition included this unique feature: The writing of an impromptu timed essay on the subject of the duties of citizenship, the precise question being revealed to the student only at the start of the two-hour writing period.
Decker’s entry in the scholarship competition was sponsored by Celilo Chapter, OSSDAR.
Following Decker’s win at the Oregon state level, her entry will be judged at the six-state northwest division level and, if successful, at the national level in Washington, D.C., where the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will honor one boy and one girl as national winners with a $5,000 scholarship, an engraved silver bowl, and a trip to our nation’s capital.
Decker is the daughter of Stan and Tonya Decker of The Dalles and the granddaughter of Art and Shirley Decker of Grass Valley.
