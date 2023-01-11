Local residents in Oregon, Washington encouraged to complete survey by Jan. 13
Friday, Jan. 13, is an important deadline for rural Americans attempting to improve their access to high-speed internet. A special training is scheduled in White Salmon on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to help people learn more.
Jan. 13 is the date established by the federal government for people to review the online National Broadband Map, which attempts to identify current levels of broadband access for individual households across America. These levels of service will help determine the portion of more than $42 billion in federal broadband funding available in each state over the next five years to support improving broadband access.
But it isn’t easy to use the map, even if you have access to the internet.
In response, Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) and the Snowden Community Council are organizing a public training Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6:15-7:30 p.m. in the White Salmon Community Library.
Open to the public and especially rural residents of Klickitat County, the training by MCEDD Deputy Director Carrie Pipinich will show people how to access the federal mapping website and compare its information with their real-world experience. The map indicates internet upload and download speeds and service providers regardless of whether people are relying on satellite, copper cable, cell tower, cable or fiber.
People are encouraged to bring their own laptops to the Jan. 11 training. Instructions on how to access the National Broadband Map are also posted on MCEDD’s website, www.mcedd.org and the Snowden Community Council website, snowdencommunity.org.
