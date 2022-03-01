Riverview Community Bank is saying goodbye to Dale Connell, branch manager at the White Salmon branch. Connell’s final day was March 2.
He has worked at Riverview’s White Salmon branch for almost 38 years. Connell has led the branch team through a lot of seasons and has been an integral member in the community.
“His contribution is invaluable. He has represented the bank in many ways in the community. We have often referred to Dale as the unofficial mayor of White Salmon,” said Casey Ryan, senior vice president/region manager, Riverview Community Bank.
Connell will keep busy in his retirement. He loves hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and working in his yard, according to a press release. He also will continue working with Rotary and other community activities.
