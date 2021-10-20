THE DALLES — A 40th death from complications of COVID-19 in Wasco County has been reported by the North Central Public Health District (NCPHD). A woman died Sept. 11 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC). She tested positive two days prior to her death. It is the 40th death for the county.
MCMC has been offering monoclonal antibody treatments for those with COVID-19 for several weeks. According to NCPHD, The hospital has treated about 30 people. The treatment is available to those who are at high risk of severe disease and have had symptoms for 10 days or fewer.
In clinical trials, monoclonal antibody treatments reduced the risk of hospitalization 50%. The antibodies mimic the body’s own immune response to the coronavirus.
Vaccination remains the best tool against COVID, the NCPHD stated. In Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties, more than 27,200 doses have been administered. Last week, NCPHD reported 47 vaccinations for the week, 16,628 cumulatively; One Community Health reported 36 for the week, 3,755 cumulatively and MCMC reported 51 for the week,1,849 cumulatively.
Another 4,440 doses were administered by other entities earlier, for a total (not including pharmacy doses) of 27,276.
In Wasco County, 72.4% of those 18 and up have had at least one dose. In Sherman County, it’s 65.3% and in Gilliam County, 49.1%.
For more information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon online, or contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, visit them on the web at www.ncphd.org or find them on Facebook.
