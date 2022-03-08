Beginning Monday, March 14, masks will no longer be required at Hood River County School District facilities, including buses.
In a letter to families March 4, Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said that, after consulting with Hood River County Health Department, the district will no longer require masks in schools due to a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, low hospitalization rate, high vaccination rate, high population immunity from both vaccination and infections, and access to vaccines and testing for COVID-19 county-wide.
Polkinghorn noted the county is categorized as “low” by the Centers for Disease and Prevention COVID-19 community level standards. The CDC recommends that individuals who are at high risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to continue wearing a mask or take other precautions, stay up to date with COVID vaccinations and get tested if symptoms appear.
HRCSD will continue to monitor data by collecting and tracking self-reported positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff, require all students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate for five days regardless of vaccination status, enhance cleaning and disinfection protocols, practice physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, continue to offer masks at all facilities, provide COVID-19 testing and information for students and staff, work with community partners to schedule COVID-19 vaccine clinics and expect families to keep children at home if they are sick and expect sick employees not to report to work.
“It is important that our students, staff, administrators, and volunteers feel safe and cared for at school,” said Polkinghorn. “Your student and family will decide whether to continue to wear a mask or not. We will work together as a school community to ensure everyone feels supported in their personal decision.
“HRCSD recognizes that positivity rates may continue to fluctuate,” he continued. “Please rest assured that in the event the community and/or school district’s COVID-19 positivity rate surges and/or if HRCHD advises the school district to reconsider decisions about mask requirements, HRCSD will reconsider mask requirements.”
The indoor mask mandate in Washington state expires 11:59 p.m., March 11. At White Salmon Valley Schools, the first school day that masks will be optional at school and on school buses is Monday, March 14, according to the school district.
“As you can imagine, there are still many details that need to be understood and decided. The Washington State Department of Health will be releasing updated school guidelines next week, which should provide more information and clarification for schools. We will share this information when it is available,” White Salmon Valley School District officials said.
North Wasco County School District makes masks optional starting March 14
In a March 4 superintendent’s update to families, North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) announced that as of March 14, masking inside District 21 (D21) schools will become optional, based on input gathered from families, staff, and the local public health authority.
According to the update, Oregon has put a pause on quarantine and contact tracing practices for k-12 settings, though NWCSD continues to ask parents to monitor their child for symptoms of COVID-19 — such as cough, temperature of 100.4 or higher, chills, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell — and to keep them at home and seek testing if they are experiencing symptoms. If students or staff test positive for COVID-19, they are required to isolate for at least five days, after which they may end isolation so long as they are fever free for 24 hours without fever reducing medication.
"It is highly recommended individuals wear a well-fitted mask around others at home and in public for an additional five days after the end of the five-day solation period,” said the update.
NWCSD will continue to “evaluate and revamp” other layered mitigation measures inside school buildings to assist with continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Commented