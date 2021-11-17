GOLDENDALE — Klickitat County is eying a 3% reduction in expenses for next year’s budget, according a preliminary budget summary outlining proposed changes to operations for the 2022 fiscal year. The county public works department submitted a proposal for a decrease in their budget by $5.6 million and the county is also considering a set of layoffs from the juvenile services department.
County Human Resources Director Robb Van Cleave confirmed the county is considering terminating two positions within the juvenile services department, but it is not yet confirmed which positions, and county commissioners have not yet granted final approval for the 2022 budget.
A public hearing for the 2022 budget was continued to Nov. 23, the next meeting that will be held following this week’s cancellation of commission meetings.
According to the budget summary, the county managed to reduce budgeted expenses (excluding wages/benefits and public works projects) from the 2020 actual expenses by $600,000, resulting in a $3.7 million reduction from the 2021 budget.
The roads fund, out of the public works department, would see a 15% reduction in proposed expenditures should the budget be approved in its current form.
According to the budget summary, the county is undergoing union negotiations and the human resources department is undergoing a wage study to analyze cost of living increases.
The full preliminary budget is available online at the county’s website.
