THE DALLES — The Dalles City Council voted unanimously to transfer ownership of Aviation Management Services at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport from Dave and Aryn Rasmussen to Jeff Renard.
The vote follows the Rasmussens’ decision to leave Aviation Management after finding employment elsewhere and opting to move out of the area, according to the city council agenda.
The airport board recommended the city council approve the Rasmussens’ transfer of Aviation Management to Renard. Renard is currently employed by TacAero, but will be leaving its employment once the transfer is finalized.
The decision will now go to Klickitat County to finalize the transfer.
In other business, the city council voted unanimously to annex certain properties into the urban growth boundary, at the request of the owners. Additionally, the council updated a medium residential parcel of land to a general commercial, also at the request of the owner.
The city also approved the purchase of a new excavator for the Public Works Department’s Wastewater Division. The excavator will be used for deeper projects, such as repairing or replacing sewer lines.
