SALEM — Oregon Housing and Community Services announced that the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) program is open to applicants eligible for Phase 3. The program is a federal temporary COVID-19 emergency mortgage relief program intended to support homeowners who have experienced severe financial hardships due to the pandemic. It provides funding for past-due mortgages and other housing expenses to a limited number of homeowners with low incomes.
OHCS is working to assist homeowners at risk of losing their home in a phased approach. During Phases 1 and 2, it focused on homeowners who were most at risk of foreclosure or who had the fewest options. Program staff will continue to process applications already submitted in Phases 1 and 2. Eligibility information for the different phases is available on the HAF website.
While continuing to serve homeowners eligible for Phases 1 and 2, Phase 3 expands HAF support to homeowners traditionally underserved or less able to recover, including those:
• Over the age of 62 years
• Living with a disability (with proof of benefits)
• Rural, as determined by ZIP Code
• Socially disadvantaged individuals (defined by the U.S. Department of the Treasury), including Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, as well as members of federally recognized Tribes
• Limited English proficiency (English is not the applicant’s primary language)
• Recovering property damage or destruction caused by a natural disaster (with proof of benefits)
• Homeowners with mortgages where the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is the named beneficiary. This is a very rare situation, where HUD has taken over a loan that is in default. Homeowners should speak with a housing counselor to determine if this is their loan.
Homeowners who have not applied and are eligible can find a new application link on the oregonhomeownerassistance.org website. Homeowners eligible for Phases 1 or 2 may apply using same link, if no application has yet been made.
