Bamboo
Serving as an OSU Central Gorge Master Gardener volunteer has many rewards. Top on my list are the bonds that are formed with other Master Gardeners who are equally interested in learning science based gardening information and sharing it with others, designing, building and maintaining our public gardens, and answering Plant Clinic questions sent in by home gardeners. When I was a novice Master Gardener, one of my first Plant Clinic questions was how to control bamboo. I knew very little about this plant as I’d never grown it. Through the research process that I’d learned in Master Gardener training classes (held in the winter when we’re not busy gardening) and with the help of our program coordinator and other Master Gardener volunteers, I soon learned that bamboo is a type of perennial grass that spreads through underground stems called rhizomes. Varieties can either grow in clumps, where the rhizomes tend to be short and stay close, or running where the rhizomes can quickly get out of control.

This Plant Clinic question was sent in by a couple who had bought a home with a bamboo hedge along one side of their property, and new shoots were popping up all over their yard. Their question was how to stop the shoots from invading their yard while still keeping the bamboo hedge. After asking a few more questions, it was confirmed that their hedge was a running bamboo variety. Running bamboo has a valid passport and likes to travel! Unless measures are taken to contain the rhizomes, it can multiply rapidly throughout your yard, disrupt your driveway, and bore into the foundation of buildings. Fortunately, these new homeowners quickly sought out advice from Central Gorge Master Gardeners, and put our recommendations into practice.