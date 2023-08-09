White Salmon EV Car Share

The White Salmon EV Car Share vehicle at one of the town’s charging stations. Bingen additionally has an EV car and charging station.

El vehículo White Salmon EV Car Share en una de las estaciones de carga de la ciudad. Bingen también tiene un automóvil EV y una estación de carga.

 Photo courtesy WAGAP

BINGEN/WHITE SALMON — The cities of Bingen and White Salmon are partnering with Forth, an Oregon-based nonprofit focused on increasing equitable access to electric transportation, to launch GoForth CarShare, a community carsharing program. Beginning Aug. 1, the public now has access to two all-electric Chevy Bolt vehicles.

Bingen Mayor Catherine Kiewit said she is excited about the Zero-Emissions Access Program (ZAP) grant funding the two cities accessed from Washington State to set up the infrastructure and cover the booking platform, vehicle maintenance, and insurance costs. She said this limits costs passed onto customers.

Bingen EV Car Share

The Bingen EV Car Share vehicle at the town’s charging station. White Salmon additionally has a vehicle and three charging stations. 

El vehículo Bingen EV Car Share en la estación de carga de la ciudad. White Salmon también tiene un vehículo y tres estaciones de carga. 