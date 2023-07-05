Alex Hughes

Alex Hughes, who took first place in the ‘Come to the Darkside’ Olympic weightlifting meet in Springfield this past April, poses with his weightlifting shoes.

 Kelsie Cowart photo

THE DALLES — Many of us view the new year as an opportunity to finally make those changes in our lives we’ve been putting off — to break those old habits, pick up new ones, to try something we’ve never done before or revisit that old hobby we’ve let life get in the way of. While many of us set those goals for ourselves, how many of us can truly say we see them through?

Alex Hughes, a Montana native who moved to the Gorge in 2019, can say that he met his new year’s goal and then some, when he not only accomplished his goal of competing for the first time in an Olympic weightlifting competition, but took home first place in his weight class in the “Come to the Dark Side” weightlifting meet in Springfield, Ore., back in April.

Alex Hughes trains at The Dalles Athletic club. 