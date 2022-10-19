Bingen-White Salmon Police, Oct. 3 - 9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents:
One motor vehicle crash, no injuries. A mirror was broken off on Hood River Bridge.
Officers were unable to locate a wanted person in White Salmon.
Two abandoned vehicles were towed.
An ongoing investigation of property damage and another of threatening were noted.
Officers assisted the fire department on a fire alarm call.
One incident of criminal mischief, graffiti in a bathroom, was noted in Bingen.
Hood River Police, Oct. 2 - 8
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one). driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (one), forgery (one), theft (seven), warrant (six).
Notable incidents:
Six warrant arrests. In one incident, a transient male was arrested for a failure to appear warrant issued by Hood River County. The male was also charged with criminal mischief and damage done to a City of Hood River patrol vehicle.
Five theft reports. Bicycle, identity theft (two incidents), driver’s license and several gift cards, and multiple items from a vehicle. In one incident, an adult female was lodged at NORCOR on charges of theft III, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and five counts identity theft. In the same incident, a warrant for the arrest of a male suspect will be sought on charges of theft III, attempted assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving, failure to perform duties of a driver, two counts reckless endangering, five counts identity theft and forgery.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, a resident of Hepner was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Three motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. Locations include Cascade/Rand, 13th / Belmont, and State / Front.
The Dalles Police, Oct. 10 - 14
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Trespass (one), no contact order (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents:
Four hit and runs. In one incident, a parked vehicle was struck, leaving blue paint transfer. In another incident, a parked vehicle on 10th was hit. The driver was cited for careless driving and fail to perform the duties of a driver.
Eight motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. In one incident, a white Ford Explorer apparently popped out of gear and rolled into another car on 13th. In another incident, a car was rear-ended while backing out of a parking space. In another incident, an older Ford Explorer was located on Sixth, stuck between bushes and a telephone pole. The driver appeared to be having a medical emergency and was hospitalized. The vehicle was towed. According to a witness, the driver slowly drove onto the sidewalk, missing all the poles, and drove onto the bark dust, slightly hitting a utility box. There was a slight dent but no real damage.
A car hit a guardrail on I-84, milepost 85, on Oct. 12. Officers assisted with traffic control until ODOT arrived.
Eight thefts. Incidents included attempted theft of power tool, hitch off a truck, backpack, three chainsaws, cellphone, four large black bags of cans, wallet.
On Oct. 10, a suspect in a car jacking, who took a Chevy Silverado from his father in Multnomah County, was pinged in Corbett, possibly heading eastbound on I-84, by Hood River Police. The suspect was possibly high on narcotics, with two children of 7 and 5 years in the vehicle, as well as several Glocks and an assault-type rifle. The vehicle was not located and Multnomah County began looking at known associate addresses. On Oct. 11, an attempt to locate an armed and dangerous person was noted. The subject was listed as possessing an AR15 rifle and four 30 round magazines, and two handguns. The subject was in custody per Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
A man dressed in black, with a handgun, was reported in the Fred Meyer parking lot on Oct. 12. The man drove away in a silver and blue Ford, according to the reporting party.
On Oct. 11, an officer crossing The Dalles bridge hit something which caused both driver’s side tires to deflate. The officer spoke with a Les Schwab manager, who stated at least a dozen other vehicles had come in with similar damage and a couple semi trucks reported damage as well. ODOT located suspect bolts on the bridge and was able to hammer them down, in hopes of fixing the problem.
Two incidents of vandalism. In one incident, a person broke a soda machine. In another, tires were slashed.
Twenty-two animal calls. Incidents included a cat struck by a car, an ongoing issue with cats getting dumped in an empty lot near the hospital, dogs at large, potentially injured cat in roadway, and two unleashed barking pit bulls at Allens Food Center, which took off while an officer was trying to secure them.
A passing train requested a welfare check on a person seen lying about six feet near the tracks close to Cherry Heights/Second. Train traffic was halted while the person was located and hospitalized for medical treatment.
A homeless male left a plastic cookie container of feces on the door step at Columbia Food Service.
Wasco County Sheriff, Oct. 7 - 14
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended (one), warrant (three), theft (one), identity theft (one), felony computer crime (one), felony fraudulent use of a credit card (one).
Notable incidents:
One stolen vehicle was recovered on Knob Hill/Cherry Heights. The owner located his stolen vehicle from a The Dalles Police case and requested a tow.
Officers assisted OSP with traffic control on Highway 97 on Oct. 8, when a semi ended up blocking both lanes.
A noise complaint at Fort Dalles Riders Club was followed by a reported fight between five or six security guards, one of whom as injured. A subject admitted he had been pepper sprayed and tased, and a case number was taken for alleged assault and harassment.
One assault occurred.
Six animal calls. Incidents included two dogs taken to Home At Last, a missing bulldog with was later located by the reporting party under a sofa, cow in the road, a black woolly dog attacking a resident on Hawley/Sandlin Roads, and five to six horses wandering around in the orchards and roadway on Threemile/Pleasant Ridge, one limping; the owner set out to retrieve them.
A deceased deer was removed from Highway 197 to prevent a traffic hazard.
A gunshot was reported on 11th Street. Officers were able to confirm that a man had shot a cat and buried it in the backyard.
A small baggie of white powdery substance was found on the floor at Wasco County Circuit Court and seized for destruction.
Extra patrols were requested at Dufur Cemetery, due to an ongoing issue with trash dumping and someone driving a vehicle between headstones, thus doing some damage to the grounds.
A car was dumped behind a bush on Discovery Drive, along with two plates, one from Oregon and one from Washington. Registration, Visa and other items were found. Property owner will be contacted to get the vehicle removed.
Oregon State Police, Oct. 10 - 14
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents:
Four crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, two vehicles collided at the top of exit 85 on I-85, when one driver failed to obey a traffic control device. In another incident, the driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV struck the median on I-84, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. The driver was warned for fail to drive within their lane. In another incident, the driver of a Volkswagon Golf was southbound on Highway 35, running late to work and driving over the speed limit. A deer jumped from the east shoulder and the driver was unable to avoid it. The Volkswagon struck the deer in the left passing lane with the right front corner of the vehicle, which was later driven from the scene. In another incident, A 75-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver out of Idaho was eastbound on I-84 operating a white and blue Freightliner. He was attempting to pass another motorist when he discontinued passing and started moving into the right lane. The driver did not wait long enough or clear his blind spots and side swiped a black Toyota Prius operated by a 32-year-old man from Virginia. The driver was able to maintain control and both vehicles moved to the shoulder and exchanged information. The driver of the CMV was cited for an unsafe lane change.
One hit and run. On Oct. 13, a pilot car driver called and reported that a yellow box truck hit the windmill blade tip as it was passing the windmill blade. The truck pulling the windmill blade was negotiating a turn when this happened. The yellow box truck was pulling a small flatbed-type trailer. The pilot car driver said that there was approximately $35,000 damage to the blade.
One identity theft. The Oregon Department of Justice contacted an officer regarding an ID theft investigation in Minnesota, and informed them that they had issued a violation truck speeding ticket to a suspect who was using the victim’s driver’s license. Investigation is ongoing.
One warrant arrests. Two hunters were contacted and cited form multiple hunting violations. One had a cite and release warrant out of Clackamas County.
On Oct. 12, an officer observed a white Mercedes sedan pulling into the W Second Street Market in The Dalles. They recognized the plates as belonging to a different vehicle and ran them to confirm they still returned to a Toyota Tacoma. The driver looked like the male they knew was associated with the Tacoma. When the officer approached the vehicle at the gas pumps the driver was gone and the female in the passenger seat claimed she was driving. The driver hid behind Casa El Mirador and was detained without incident. The female passenger drove off in the vehicle before the officer could run the VIN to determine if it was stolen; they called the female and told her to return the vehicle, which she did. The officer confirmed the VIN was clear and the vehicle was insured. The driver was issued violation citations for switched plates, driving while suspended, and failing to register the vehicle. No enforcement action was taken on the passenger.
Commented