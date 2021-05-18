Klickitat County Sheriff deputies arrested a juvenile male the evening of May 9 after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a subject armed with a knife at an address north of White Salmon, according to a news release.
Reserve Deputy Tim Hardin, Range and Timber Deputy Cody Melton, and Bingen – White Salmon Police Officer Kate Daniels arrived at the scene first and located the juvenile. According to the news release, they were able to separate the knife from the juvenile, who made numerous statements about wanting law enforcement to shoot him and other threats of suicide, according to the release.
Deputy Randy Wells and Deputy Chance Laroue arrived at the scene and initiated an arrest of the juvenile, for whom the Klickitat County Juvenile Department confirmed a valid pick-up order.
The Klickitat County Juvenile Department was advised of the statements made by the juvenile and requested deputies take the juvenile into custody to be evaluated by officials with Comprehensive Healthcare before booking him in NORCOR, the regional jail located in The Dalles.
According to the news release, the juvenile resisted the deputy’s efforts to place him in handcuffs, calling the deputies derogatory racial names, and making threats to kill them. The juvenile was secured in the patrol vehicle and transported to the Skyline Hospital in White Salmon.
Upon further investigation, deputies determined the juvenile had been involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend earlier in the evening but the girlfriend was no longer at the scene. Deputies and family members eventually located the girl, who was transported to Skyline Hospital with multiple stab wounds, said the news release.
The girlfriend told deputies she had tried to leave (the situation with her boyfriend) when he physically restrained her and stabbed her. The girlfriend was released by the hospital after receiving medical care.
After being evaluated by Comprehensive Healthcare, the male juvenile was booked into the NORCOR Juvenile Detention Facility and faces multiple charges including Assault in the First Degree, Domestic Violence and Unlawful Imprisonment.
