DJ Rosario Chavez airs a program at Radio Tierra. Radio Tierra and Columbia Gorge News are working together to provide local news on the air in Spanish.

Tune into “De Parranda con Rosario” Friday mornings on the nonprofit Radio Tierra, and you’ll hear news stories featured in that week’s Columbia Gorge News.

DJ Rosario Chavez shares newscasts scripted in Spanish by Radio Tierra Station Manager Bridget Naylor-Komyatte, who selects stories of interest to listeners.

Radio Tierra Station Manager Bridget Naylor-Komyatte (left) and DJ Rosario Chavez sit together in the Radio Tierra studio.
