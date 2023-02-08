CGN CGCC
Columbia Gorge Community College’s seven-member board of directors agreed unanimously to seek input from other colleges to inform their search for a professional search firm. One firm will be asked to orchestrate the process of hiring a new college president directly, avoiding the need for a Request For Proposal (RFP).

In discussions during a special meeting of the board Jan. 31 regarding the best path forward, board members expressed interest both in taking the time needed to ensure a “impartial, objective process,” and yet avoid unnecessary delays. Learning that the RSP process could take six to nine months, the board unanimously agreed to instead contact Oregon colleges and ask for recommendations. An RFP is not required for expenditures below a specific trigger amount, and hiring a recruiting firm would be below that amount, according to CGCC staff.