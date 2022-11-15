A civil rights lawsuit brought by Puff Factory owner Jacqueline Alexander against the Port of Cascade Locks continues to move forward according to a joint proposed case management order filed in September.
The order, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, sets up a proposed dateline to trial, and anticipates closure of fact discovery Jan. 20, 2023; expert disclosures on Feb. 1; rebuttal of expert disclosures Feb. 24; closure of all discovery March 10; and a deadline for summary judgment motions April 7.
