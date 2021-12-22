The Dalles City Council voted not to authorize any additional funds for a potential settlement in the years-long lawsuit against Gorge Aviation Services (GAS) on Monday, Dec. 13, following an executive session.
The lawsuit by GAS was in regards to the city exiting a contract due to convenience, which they had the right to do. GAS claimed the loss of the deal cost them a great deal of profits.
The city offered GAS a settlement of $20,000, which they did not accept. The city was to decide if they would offer more, which they voted unanimously not to do, following a motion by Councilor Darcy Long.
The city now awaits a response from GAS.
Commented