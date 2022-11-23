THE DALLES — On Monday, Nov. 14, The Dalles City Council voted unanimously to authorize the city attorney to settle a lawsuit with The Oregonian, regarding a public record request for the water usage of Google’s existing data centers.

In September 2021, The Oregonian business reporter Mike Rogoway submitted a public records request to the City of The Dalles, asking for the records of Google’s local water usage. This request was denied by the city, who cited the records were “trade secrets” and thus exempt from disclosure.