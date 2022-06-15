Three Columbia High School students received the Principal’s Award: CC Ahrens, Cin Ahrens and Ella Wilson.
CC and Cin, twins, have the highest GPAs in the school and are headed to University of Washington’s honors college this fall.
“CC Ahrens is an amazing student and human being,” said teacher Kelly Hume. “She is a top-notch scholar who carries a rigorous class load, volunteers, and works. Most impressive is that she has consistently demonstrated incredible leadership skills as lead defense attorney for the Mock Trial team as well as clarinet section leader for the concert band.
“She has used this leadership to advocate for equal representation of all CHS activities as well as co-lead the State Qualifying Knowledge Bowl Team and Project Invent National Demo Day. CC represents the best of Columbia High School.”
CC has received the following scholarships and awards: Columbia High School Alumni Assoc.-CASPE, Elmer Lofgren Memorial, Wayne M. Henkle eighth grade, Wayne and Dorothy Henkle Memorial, Anna Boddinghouse Memorial, White Salmon Lions Club, White Salmon Education Association, University of Washington Honors Program, Top 7% of Graduating Class, Principal’s Award and Angeline G. Stevenson eighth grade Visual Arts.
Hume said of Cin, “Cin Ahrens has represented Columbia High School with dignity and distinction for the past four years and the White Salmon Valley School District for the past 13. In addition to numerous extracurricular activities, such as band, Future Business Leaders of America, and Project Invent, she has maintained a rigorous academic course load (including college level courses) while still volunteering and tutoring.
“What is most amazing about Cin is her willingness to engage in and pursue activities that are outside her comfort zone. She participated in Mock Trial despite stage fright and earned honorable mention as an attorney. In her future successes, when people asked where she went to high school, Columbia will shine as brightly as she does.”
Cin has received the following scholarships and awards: Columbia High School Alumni Assoc.-CASPE, Elmer Lofgren Memorial, Anna Boddinghouse Memorial, White Salmon Lions Club, Angeline G. Stevenson eight grade Visual Arts, University of Washington Honors Program, White Salmon Education Association, Top 7% of Graduating Class and Principal’s Award.
“Ella Wilson is a leader at Columbia High School,” said Principal Craig McKee. “She started the year off with a sunrise event at the port for the senior class and at the end of the year she was instrumental in making sure we had one of the most successful proms ever. During the time in between, she worked with all the ASB officers to take care of all our students. She has more than a 3.9 GPA; she has played volleyball, basketball, and tennis. She has been in the Rotary Interact Club, Mock Trial, Knowledge Bowl, FFA, Sources of Strength, Future Business Leaders of America, International Club, and she is an Associated Student Body Officer. She has volunteered as a youth softball coach and math tutor. She has helped to set up for Santa’s Breakfast, worked at the youth exchange booth for the Rotary, and helped with various activities at the library.
“She was also voted as this year’s Prom Queen. This is a special award because it is voted on by the whole high school. So you do not receive this award unless you are kind and a role model to our underclass students. And Ella Wilson has been a phenomenal leader and role model for all our students. Ella is attending college in Greece.”
Ella has received the following scholarships and awards: Columbia High School Alumni Assoc.-CASPE, White Salmon/Bingen Rotary, Soroptimist Youth Citizenship and Principal’s Award.
Columbia High School held commencement ceremonies June 4.
