Central Gorge Master Gardeners receive completion certificates and awards 2022

Class of 2022: Jessica Temus, Kelsey Soltysiak, Carmen Rinaldis, Jayne Hill, Kim Pfautz, Katie Schmidt, Particia Haupt, Mary Corl, and back center, Rachael Pirkowski.

 Contributed photo

Fourteen new OSU Extension Master Gardeners were recognized at a recognition ceremony held on Nov. 9 at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. The class of 2022 includes Mary Corl, Kaeley Dawson, Patricia Haupt, Jayne Hill, Lynda Ontiveros, Rachel Pirkowski, Kim Pfautz, Carmen Rinaldis, Christie Silverman, Amelia Rouyer, Katie Schmidt, Kelsey Soltysiak, Taylor Stretch and Jessica Temus. These new Master Gardeners “demonstrated commitment through educational opportunities and volunteer service in the Master Gardener program,” said a press release.

Central Gorge Master Gardeners receive completion certificates and awards 2022

 Taylor Stretch, part of the Class of 2022.

State and association award recipients were also recognized. The state awards were announced in June, when Sandy Montag was given the Master Gardener of the Year Award, while Linda Kaufman and Paul Matalucci each received the Behind the Scenes Award. They all received certificates of their accomplishments at the Master Gardener Recognition Event.

Central Gorge Master Gardeners receive completion certificates and awards 2022

The Projects Award went to Sandi Rousseau for her longtime leadership of The Learning Garden.
Central Gorge Master Gardeners receive completion certificates and awards 2022

The Outreach award went to Kathy McGregor, Dennis Carlson and Leanne Hogie.
Central Gorge Master Gardeners receive completion certificates and awards 2022

The Special Services Award was received by Nancy Slagle, Bill Sturman and the Parkdale Garden Club for their longtime commitment to the Parkdale Memorial Garden (pictured with President Anne Gehrig).
Central Gorge Master Gardeners receive completion certificates and awards 2022

Eric Bosler (pictured with President Anne Gehrig) received the educator award.
Central Gorge Master Gardeners receive completion certificates and awards 2022

Margo Dameier (with Anne Gehrig) received the communications award.
Central Gorge Master Gardeners receive completion certificates and awards 2022

Kelsey Soltysiak (with Central Gorge Master Gardener Outreach Program Coordinator Megan Wickersham) received the Golden Trowel award. 
Central Gorge Master Gardeners receive completion certificates and awards 2022

New Lifetime Master Gardeners Teena Fife, Margo Dameier, and Leanne Hogie.