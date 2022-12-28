Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Fourteen new OSU Extension Master Gardeners were recognized at a recognition ceremony held on Nov. 9 at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. The class of 2022 includes Mary Corl, Kaeley Dawson, Patricia Haupt, Jayne Hill, Lynda Ontiveros, Rachel Pirkowski, Kim Pfautz, Carmen Rinaldis, Christie Silverman, Amelia Rouyer, Katie Schmidt, Kelsey Soltysiak, Taylor Stretch and Jessica Temus. These new Master Gardeners “demonstrated commitment through educational opportunities and volunteer service in the Master Gardener program,” said a press release.
State and association award recipients were also recognized. The state awards were announced in June, when Sandy Montag was given the Master Gardener of the Year Award, while Linda Kaufman and Paul Matalucci each received the Behind the Scenes Award. They all received certificates of their accomplishments at the Master Gardener Recognition Event.
Central Gorge Master Gardener Association President Anne Gehrig presented the following awards to Master Gardener volunteers:
The Projects Award went to Sandi Rousseau for her longtime leadership of The Learning Garden. The Learning Garden is a collection of eleven separate gardens and features on the OSU Hood River Extension campus that are designed and used to educate Master Gardeners and community members. Rousseau was the leader of this garden for many years, starting at its inception in 2005. Rousseau now leads maintenance and education of The Japanese Heritage Garden, a featured garden within The Learning Garden.
The Community Outreach Award was given to Kathy McGregor, Dennis Carlson, and Leanne Hogie for their work in establishing La Jardineria, a Spanish speaking radio call-in show on Radio Tierra. This new radio show provides timely gardening information, answers gardening questions, and will return in the spring when it’s time to start planting.
The Special Services Award was received by Nancy Slagle, Bill Sturman and the Parkdale Garden Club for their longtime commitment to the Parkdale Memorial Garden. This garden was recently recognized with a Blue Star Memorial Bi-Way Marker, as well as the Garden of Distinction from the Oregon Federation of Garden Clubs. Known as an Upper Hood River Valley treasure, this community garden is lovingly cared for by community members. All are welcome to enjoy the garden and join in the joy of caring for this special space.
The Chapter Educator Award went to Eric Bosler for his groundbreaking work in providing live stream Master Gardener classes during the pandemic. This was a steep learning curve and Bosler stepped up to the task so that Master Gardeners could continue their training safely. This livestreamed class model is now being considered by other Master Gardener Associations statewide as a way to reach those that can’t travel to in-person classes for various reasons.
The Communications Award was presented to Margo Dameier for her longtime commitment of promoting Central Gorge Master Gardener education opportunities, hands-on seminars, and projects such as the Spring Plant Sale and Garden Tour. For many years she worked alone, but has now built a publicity team that consists of Social Media and Educational Writing Crews. (Follow them through Instagram, Facebook, Bi-Coastal Media, and Columbia Gorge News.)
The Golden Trowel Award goes to an exceptional first year Master Gardener who was selected by the Central Gorge Master Gardener Outreach Program Coordinator Megan Wickersham. This year’s recipient is Kelsey Soltysiak for her consistent assistance with projects for both the Outreach Program Coordinator and the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association. Soltysiak has strong media skills, produced many videos for Master Gardeners and community members, and is also a member of the Social Media Crew. She is currently establishing a new documenting system that all Master Gardeners will have access to for ease of sharing information and recording history.
Three Central Gorge Master Gardeners were also inducted as Lifetime Master Gardeners, signifying 10 years of educational certification and volunteer service. New Lifetime Master Gardeners are Teena Fife, Dameier, and Hogie.
“Central Gorge Master Gardeners are a vibrant group of trained volunteers who serve the community through maintenance of and education in community gardens, answering home gardening questions through Master Gardener Plant Clinics, a new Spanish speaking gardening radio show, Seed 2 Supper classes, hands-on seminars, educational fundraising programs, and more,” said a press release.
•••
The Central Gorge Master Gardener program is a division of the OSU Hood River County Extension Office. OSU Extension Service prohibits discrimination in all its programs, services, activities, and materials.
