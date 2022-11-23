CASA

Former Executive Director Susan Erickson presents Debbie Mayer with the Susan Erickson Award for Excellence.

 Contributed photo

Columbia Gorge CASA recognized the contributions of their volunteer advocates at the nonprofit’s Volunteer Appreciation Celebration held at the Sunshine Mill on Nov. 10. CASA’s team of volunteers serve as the voice of children in foster care.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the inaugural Susan Erickson Award for Excellence to Debbie Mayer.