It has been nearly one year since Cardinal IG celebrated their commitment to safety and the Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s (OHSA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). Last July, Cardinal President Dave Pinder and OHSA Administrator Renee Stapleton came to the Cardinal IG facility in Odell. Stapleton presented a plaque and Pinder spoke to the importance of safety and his gratitude for the employees and staff members.
Cardinal IG continues to uphold the highest safety standards, and gave members of Hood River Rotary a tour of their glass-making operations June 1. Lunch was provided by Pour Girls and Plant Manager David Windsor gave a brief overview on Cardinal’s history and where they are today. Cardinal’s Odell plant employs 400 workers and produces more than 2.5 million units every year. Originally from Minnesota, Cardinal Glass chose Odell as a location due to the nearly perfect elevation for their double and triple pane insulated glass products. They can safely ship products to Washington, Canada and beyond without the glass breaking.
