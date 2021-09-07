The Lyle School District Board of Directors is seeking a district resident to fill an at-large position on the board, which was vacated by Lisa Bren on July 28. The appointee will serve through the next general election in 2023, and may file for election to the position.
Per board policy and procedure 1114, all citizens are invited to nominate candidates for the position. Nominees must be registered voters who reside within the Lyle School District boundaries. When a nomination is received, the district will reach out and invite the nominee to apply.
Candidates are welcome and encouraged to self-nominate by applying on the district webpage.
Submit your application by Sept. 17.
The board will interview the first round of applicants/nominees at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Sept. 22.
Bren joined the board in October 2020 when Nick Fitzsimmons resigned his seat. Due to a family member’s change of employment, the Bren family has moved out of the district.
Visit the school district website, www.lyleschools.org, for more information and a nomination/application form.
