Heart of Hospice Foundation and Bristol Hood River host a memorial service for loved ones, “Butterfly Release 2022,” on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon in the lawn below Ferment, Hood River.
Some seating will be available for the elderly; bring lawn chairs, blankets or additional seating.
“The butterfly represents spiritual rebirth, transformation, change, hope and life,” said a Bristol Hood River press release. “If you have lost a loved one — family member, friend or pet — we welcome you with open arms and open hearts to join us in this memorial moment.”
The event is free, and participants will have the opportunity to share stories, memories, thoughts and feelings. Each individual will be given an envelope that holds a Pink Lady butterfly, and all will be released simultaneously.
For more information, contact Bristol Hood River at 541-386-1942.
