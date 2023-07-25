The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington awarded $351,160 in grants to 10 nonprofits during the first round of its annual Focus Grants. Applications for the second grantmaking cycle opened July 14 and are being accepted until Thursday, August 31.
Organizations serving Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania Counties are eligible for funding, but program officer Esra Khalil said this second round of grant funding is more competitive than usual. She encourages those interested to review the grantmaking framework in advance of submitting an application online.
“We are very transparent about the impact lens and criteria our Community Grants Committee uses when making funding decisions,” Khalil said. “The hope is that this gives organizations the information needed to understand our priorities and determine whether their activities are a potential fit to receive funding.”
The Focus Grant program aims to disrupt the cycle of intergenerational poverty in southwest Washington through three distinct yet intersecting impact areas: basic human needs, educational attainment and asset building. The first funding cycle supported projects and programs in each of these areas with an emphasis on equitable, community-driven solutions.
One grant invested in the capacity of Sakura 39ers Youth Organization, the first Chuukese-led community initiative designed to foster solidarity, prosperity and wellbeing. Its mission revolves around Chuukese youth in Vancouver, Wash. but extends to the whole family, offering culturally responsive programs that support education, health and wellness.
Another award enabled PAX Learning Center to continue providing free General Educational Development and English as a second language classes to underserved students, refugees and immigrants in Clark and Cowlitz Counties. These programs support participants who are striving to achieve their academic goals and open doors to additional employment opportunities.
In Skamania County, Play Frontier received a grant to extend its progressive model of care to school-aged children through partial- and full-day offerings. Funds will cover staffing costs through the start-up phase for these programs, which connect children to the outdoors to teach resilience through healthy risks, creativity and exploration of their environment.
“There is so much incredible work that goes unfunded each year, but it’s an honor to partner with the organizations we do support and watch them bring projects to life that ultimately transform our communities,” Khalil said.
The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington will announce awards from its second Focus Grant cycle in November. In total, more than $950,000 in Focus Grants will be awarded to local organizations this year. Approximately $275,000 is available for granting during this second cycle, with additional dollars already committed through multi-year grants and other specialized awards. For more information and to submit applications, nonprofits can visit cfsww.org. Additional questions about the grant process can be emailed to grants@cfsww.org.
