The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington awarded $351,160 in grants to 10 nonprofits during the first round of its annual Focus Grants. Applications for the second grantmaking cycle opened July 14 and are being accepted until Thursday, August 31.

Organizations serving Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania Counties are eligible for funding, but program officer Esra Khalil said this second round of grant funding is more competitive than usual. She encourages those interested to review the grantmaking framework in advance of submitting an application online.