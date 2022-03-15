Early in the morning on March 6, Hood River Police officers, assisted by Hood River County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to the area of Sherman Avenue and Fifth Street on a report of suspicious activity, according to Police Chief Neal Holste. A Sherman Avenue resident reported someone had attempted to open the door to her business. The person then walked away.
When officers arrived in the area, they saw a broken window at a nearby business. The officers set up a perimeter around the business and announced themselves. The individual inside the business, later identified at Levi Bell, 26, of Underwood, began running and crashed through a large window. Bell then jumped from a second story balcony. After a struggle with officers, Bell was taken into custody.
Bell had property belonging to the business in his possession. One officer was injured while making the arrest. Bell was booked and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of burglary, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and possession of burglar tools.
