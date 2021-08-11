HOOD RIVER — The potential Westside Park is slowly becoming a reality for Hood River Parks and Recreation District. Overrun with blackberry bushes, the 20-acre plot of land directly northwest of Westside Elementary School has been sitting mostly unoccupied for years. The Parks and Recreation organization is considering purchasing the land for the development of a new park. Contrary to its name, the popular Westside trail runs along the eastern border of the proposed area. The Parks and Rec District shared a survey on their website that drew in more than 550 responses. The public input seemed “very positive” according to a feasibility study done by Michael Zilis, principal landscape architect at Walker Macy.
The urban design firm is also collaborating with the Port of Hood River on the development of Lot 1.
In October of last year, the Gorge National Scenic Area committee amended guidelines and clarified requirements for urban and rural recreation development throughout Oregon and Washington. These changes will spur the Hood River Planning Commission to alter their land use code as well. Hood River Parks and Rec would be looking to build what is considered a “small park” in order to abide by types of facilities allowed. Based on other recreation organizations around Oregon, the 20 acres on the potential site would confirm the classification of being a “small park.”
The projected cost would range between $7 to $9 million with two different concepts of the amenities provided. “Concept A” would have sporting fields on the east side of the park accompanied by a nature overlook, walking paths and 35 parking spaces.
“Concept B” would include playing fields on the opposite side, covered sport courts, walking paths and an off-leash space for dogs.
A parking lot big enough for 40 cars would also be built.
