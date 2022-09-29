One person died and two others were transported to a nearby hospital following a collision on Bickleton Highway yesterday.
On Sept. 28, 2022, at 3:38 p.m., the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a two-car motor vehicle collision at Old Mountain Road intersection and the Bickleton Highway.
When Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles involved. According to a press release, the first vehicle, a Chevrolet Suburban, had one male driver, later identified as Donnie Gilliland of Goldendale. The second vehicle, a Kia Forte, had a male driver and a female passenger, later identified as Lipano Sasa and Diane Sasa of Roosevelt.
Rural 7 Fire and Rescue, Goldendale Medic, Dallesport Medic, and Goldendale Fire also responded to provide aid to the victims, said the press release. They requested two life-flight helicopters to land at the collision scene. Donnie Gilliland and Lipano Sasa were taken by helicopter to a trauma center. Diane Sasa succumbed to her injuries on the scene, according to the press release. The families of the victims have been notified.
The Klickitat County Road department provided traffic control, and Washington State Patrol provided a collision technician to assist with the investigation. The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not have any updates on the two surviving victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.