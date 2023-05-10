All right, friends, in this month’s column we are going to discuss something that doesn’t get a lot of press, even though (ironically perhaps) it is always in print: AP style.

Trisha Walker

The AP in this instance stands for Associated Press, and its stylebook is the industry standard for newspapers (“and all writers in all professions,” according to the cover of my 55th edition) around the world. At Columbia Gorge News, we use the AP Stylebook to bring consistency to our newspaper as a whole — in other words, so we’re all on the same page.