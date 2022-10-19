Backwoods Brewery

AWB President Kris Johnson, left, and other AWB staff sign a banner created by Skamania County economic booster groups after a tour of Backwoods Brewery. The family-owned Backwoods Brewing Company was founded by the Waters family in 2012 in Carson amidst the scenic Columbia River Gorge.

 Brian Mittge/AWB photo

BINGEN — The 2022 AWB Manufacturing Week bus tour resumed Oct. 10 with visits to manufacturing employers in Southwest Washington. The tour stops included everything from a high-tech chip maker to a small distillery and craft brewer, highlighting the diversity of Washington’s manufacturing sector.

The first stops were made in Clark County: Advanced Nutrients/Applied Plant Science in Woodland and Clark College.

Skunk Brothers Spirits

Skunk Brothers Spirits is a veteran-owned and operated craft distillery that makes bourbons, whiskey, cordial and gins. 
Mount Adams Fruit

Mount Adams Fruit, founded in 1916, is a family-owned company and is the largest pear grower/packer in the United States. They ship Washington-grown fruit around the world. 