The City of The Dalles Police Department assisted the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department and the Oregon State Police in the capture of an armed subject the evening of Feb. 28, according to a department press release.
Following a domestic incident west of The Dalles in which at least one shot was fired, the suspect fled in a vehicle and attempted to elude officers who were signaling him to stop.
When the suspect’s vehicle became disabled, the subject fled on foot with a firearm in his hand as he was confronted by City of The Dalles officers. The subject was controlled with the use of a Taser electronic control device, handcuffed and arrested. The loaded handgun was recovered at the scene.
The subject was charged with multiple crimes including Unlawful Use of A Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Eluding Police (vehicle and on foot), Reckless Endangering of Another Person (X2), DUII, Hit and Run and Reckless Driving. Additionally, several arrest warrants were served on the suspect after arrest.
According to the press release, city officers and partner agencies demonstrated great restraint in controlling this dangerous incident. “Our partnerships in area law enforcement have never been stronger. This incident highlights how fortunate we are to have the appropriate equipment and training that we do to keep our community safe,” the release stated.
Michael James Miles, 38, The Dalles, was lodged at Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility (NORCOR) on post prison supervisory sanction; attempt to elude police officer - vehicular offense; attempt to elude police officer - foot; unlawful use of weapon; felony felon in possession of a weapon; two counts recklessly endangering another person; reckless driving; fail to perform duties of a driver - property damage (hit & run); misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; two counts fail to appear I and two counts fail to appear II.
Miles is innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are often reduced, modified or dismissed in the criminal justice process.
