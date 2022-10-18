THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) began accepting applications for energy and water payment assistance programs on Oct. 17.
“With winter approaching, there will be an increased need for our most vulnerable community members to keep their homes warm and safe throughout the season,” said a press release. MCCAC’s utility assistance programs help qualified individuals and families stay current on their utility bills while allowing them to keep the lights, water and heat running throughout the year.
“Providing households with the resources they need to stay warm and healthy during the winter months is critical to household stability,” MCCAC Executive Director Kenny LaPoint said. “We want to ensure that no one has to decide between keeping their family warm and paying for food or healthcare.”
MCCAC’s Household Utility Team will be scheduling appointments for assistance at their main offices in The Dalles and Hood River. Additionally, MCCAC will be scheduling outreach appointments in the cities of Moro, Maupin, Cascade Locks and Parkdale.
Applications are available in both English and Spanish.
