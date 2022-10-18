THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) began accepting applications for energy and water payment assistance programs on Oct. 17.

“With winter approaching, there will be an increased need for our most vulnerable community members to keep their homes warm and safe throughout the season,” said a press release. MCCAC’s utility assistance programs help qualified individuals and families stay current on their utility bills while allowing them to keep the lights, water and heat running throughout the year.