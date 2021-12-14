Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District (HRSWCD) is again taking orders for its annual native plant sale, online at hoodriverswcd.org/plant-sale through March 19. All orders are online this year; an emailed confirmation will be sent after the order is placed.
There are 36 different species of plants offered this year, including native conifers, deciduous trees, flowering shrubs and wildflowers for $1.75 to $2.75 per plant. Orders will be ready for pickup on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, at 3007 Experiment Station Road, Hood River.
For more information, call 541-386-4588 or email Kris Schaedel, conservation specialist, at kris@hoodriverswcd.org.
