Native plant sale

Showy Milkweed is one of the varieties of native plants on sale now by Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District (HRSWCD).

Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District (HRSWCD) is again taking orders for its annual native plant sale, online at hoodriverswcd.org/plant-sale through March 19. All orders are online this year; an emailed confirmation will be sent after the order is placed.

There are 36 different species of plants offered this year, including native conifers, deciduous trees, flowering shrubs and wildflowers for $1.75 to $2.75 per plant. Orders will be ready for pickup on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, at 3007 Experiment Station Road, Hood River.

For more information, call 541-386-4588 or email Kris Schaedel, conservation specialist, at kris@hoodriverswcd.org.