AniChe Cellars

AniChe Cellars winemakers during harvest. The Underwood winemaker is hosting a fundraiser throughout September to benefit The Next Door, Inc.

 Photo courtesy AniChe Cellars

During the month of September, AniChe Cellars in Underwood, Wash., will be donating the purchase of glasses of Bombadil, a Grenache Blanc and Picpoul blend to support the work of The Next Door (TNDI).

AniChe’s team of three women winemakers focuses on vintage and terroir, all beholden to an exploration of uniqueness. They work closely with growers to ensure sustainable practices in the vineyard and fair and equitable treatment of all people working in the wine industry. “AniChe strives to challenge the standards of sameness in all aspects of the business and celebrates diversity as an ethos. Every month they champion social justice movements that empower our community and fight climate change, oppression, inequity, and racism via regular donations of wine bottles and tasting room sales,” said a release.