During the month of September, AniChe Cellars in Underwood, Wash., will be donating the purchase of glasses of Bombadil, a Grenache Blanc and Picpoul blend to support the work of The Next Door (TNDI).
AniChe’s team of three women winemakers focuses on vintage and terroir, all beholden to an exploration of uniqueness. They work closely with growers to ensure sustainable practices in the vineyard and fair and equitable treatment of all people working in the wine industry. “AniChe strives to challenge the standards of sameness in all aspects of the business and celebrates diversity as an ethos. Every month they champion social justice movements that empower our community and fight climate change, oppression, inequity, and racism via regular donations of wine bottles and tasting room sales,” said a release.
The Next Door was founded in 1971 to address the unmet need of support services for youth. Today, TNDI has more than 90 employees that facilitate more than 30 programs that strive to fulfill their mission of opening doors to new possibilities by strengthening children and families and improving communities. Annually, TNDI serves more than 3,000 people Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, and Wheeler in Oregon and Klickitat and Skamania in Washington. Program areas include Treatment Services, Youth Services, Family Services, Health Promotion Services, Economic Development Services, and Equity and Outreach Training Services, Native Support Services, the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance and more.
The Next Door approaches its work by addressing the community as a whole: Asking, listening, and responding in order to build capacity, plan, and implement initiatives alongside the community.
Tastings are by reservation. If you can’t make it, but would like to donate to support the work of TNDI, visit nextdoorinc.org/donate.
