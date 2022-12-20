WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Cliff Bentz (OR-O2) voted in favor of the 2023 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which contained an amendment he introduced that would require the United States Air Force to submit public plans for the future of bases operating with the F-15 Strike Eagle, such as Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.
“The inclusion of my amendment in the FY23 NDAA is immensely important as it ensures knowing future missions for Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, and I am very happy to see it included,” Bentz said in a press release. “F-15s play a key role in our nation’s air superiority, and now the Air Force will be required to inform Congress of their long-term plans for the F-15 fighter and those bases that operate with them.”
